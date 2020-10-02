Advertisement

Warm October days

Clear and sunny skies
Prepare for a warm weekend
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the first weekend of October and it doesn’t seem like we are going to be seeing any major weather changes anytime soon.

On Friday, we’ll start off in the low 60s and see a high of about 89 degrees.

As we head into the weekend, it’s going to be a warm one with temperatures at 91 degrees and lows in the 60s.

Not much is going to change from here on out, we are expecting low 90s and cool nights in the 60s for Sunday and most of next week.

Although we are not seeing any triple digit temperatures like we were seeing last week, we are not seeing any fall-like conditions either.

It looks like we are going to have to wait a little while longer to see a significant drop in temperatures.

