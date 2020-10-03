Local group reminds everyone to put on a happy face

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you want to smile, go to North Central Park and pick up a rock.

That’s what one local group did, painting 100 of them with smiles for people to take on World Smile Day.

“It’s like an easter egg hunt. Just lay them out.”

October 2nd is World Smile Day, and what better way to celebrate than painting a rock with a smile?

“We can set them over here where people start walking.”

The group Once Upon a Rock in Laredo distributed them near the front of North Central Park on Thursday so people could pick them up on Friday.

This is the same group that created the COVID-19 snake made out of rocks.

“The main point is to bring a smile to somebody. Maybe one of these beautiful rocks will be the cheery moment for that person tomorrow.”

The idea came from other groups on Facebook challenging each other to participate.

Mother and daughter Aurora and Amanda Mitchell founded this local group and organized this year’s challenge.

Especially with the pandemic, one second grader was happy to take part and help turn around some frowns.

“Because of the coronavirus, everybody has been sad and sick, and that’s why we’re making all these smiles and rocks for everybody so they can see their smile.”

Halloween-themed rocks, strawberries, cats, sunshines and more… just a few of the designs kids like Jacob and their parents created.

“It is a great day to paint rocks. Every single day we have to paint smile rocks.”

