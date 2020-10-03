Advertisement

Local group reminds everyone to put on a happy face

October 2nd is World Smile Day, and what better way to celebrate than painting a rock with a smile? That’s what one local group did when they painted 100 rocks with smiles.
World Smile Day
World Smile Day(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you want to smile, go to North Central Park and pick up a rock.

That’s what one local group did, painting 100 of them with smiles for people to take on World Smile Day.

“It’s like an easter egg hunt. Just lay them out.”

October 2nd is World Smile Day, and what better way to celebrate than painting a rock with a smile?

“We can set them over here where people start walking.”

The group Once Upon a Rock in Laredo distributed them near the front of North Central Park on Thursday so people could pick them up on Friday.

This is the same group that created the COVID-19 snake made out of rocks.

“The main point is to bring a smile to somebody. Maybe one of these beautiful rocks will be the cheery moment for that person tomorrow.”

The idea came from other groups on Facebook challenging each other to participate.

Mother and daughter Aurora and Amanda Mitchell founded this local group and organized this year’s challenge.

Especially with the pandemic, one second grader was happy to take part and help turn around some frowns.

“Because of the coronavirus, everybody has been sad and sick, and that’s why we’re making all these smiles and rocks for everybody so they can see their smile.”

Halloween-themed rocks, strawberries, cats, sunshines and more… just a few of the designs kids like Jacob and their parents created.

“It is a great day to paint rocks. Every single day we have to paint smile rocks.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local reaction to president’s COVID positive test results

Updated: 1 hour ago
The president of Hispanic International says the biggest lesson from President Trump’s COVID diagnosis, no matter what side of the political aisle you stand on, is it can happen to anyone.

News

LPD warns of fraud transfer of vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Did you know that transferring your vehicles payments over to someone without contacting the financier or lienholder first is illegal? The Laredo Auto Theft Task Force is letting citizens in Laredo know that this action is called “fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle.”

News

Funds available to help residents with light bills

Updated: 3 hours ago
Webb County officials say there’s a lot of money available to help you if you are in a financial bind, especially when it comes to paying for your light bill.

Local

Laredo College presents COVID Drive-in musical

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
2020 has been a year like no other and many people are hoping to take a look at the lighter side of things in the form of theater arts.

Latest News

State

Governor Abbott orders counties to close all but one ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Starting today, mail-in ballots delivered in person must be dropped off to a single location. That location will be determined by each county’s voting clerk. Abbott says the order is to ensure security of ballots.

Local

Martin High School to hold Senior Cruise

Updated: 13 hours ago
Seniors over at Martin High School, will still be able to take part in a years old tradition with some slight modifications.

Local

Laredo Fire department announces entrance exam dates

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Those interested in joining the Laredo Fire Department will be able to register for the exam next week.

Local

Teen cyclist injured in accident near north Laredo park

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are investigating an auto-cycling accident that happened at a north Laredo park Thursday night.

Local

City announces event permit application

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In order to host events larger than ten people, you must get approval from the city first.

Weather

Warm October days

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s the first weekend of October but we are still seeing summer-like conditions for some!