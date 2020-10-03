Local reaction to president’s COVID positive test results

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we have seen throughout the day, everyone is coming to terms with the news of the positive test results for the president and first lady.

Locally, folks are also speaking out.

Earlier we heard from political leaders, now we hear from a political analyst.

Javier Ameiva, president of Hispanic International, says the first reactions we saw were the hit to the global financial markets.

He reiterates the situation we find ourselves in is very wary.

“The scenarios could range from Mr. Trump simply recovering from the virus and nothing happens and then we would have a terrible reaction from the people who do not take care of themselves and those who don’t want to obey," said Ameiva. “Because they don’t believe in the safety measures, so they are going to think he’s been right all along as he’s minimized the severity of the virus. Or on the other hand, if a serious health issue presents itself for the president and forces him to abandon his campaign and presidential responsibilities, which would present a chaotic situation for the Republican Party as they are expecting to win and it endangers everything they’ve worked for. This could go a million different ways.”

He says the biggest lesson from the situation, no matter what side of the political aisle you stand on, is it can happen to anyone.

Ameiva is reminding the community to keep yourself and everyone around you safe as you follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.