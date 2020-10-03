Advertisement

Local reaction to president’s COVID positive test results

The president of Hispanic International says the biggest lesson from President Trump’s COVID diagnosis, no matter what side of the political aisle you stand on, is it can happen to anyone.
Local reaction to president's testing
Local reaction to president's testing(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 2, 2020 at 8:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As we have seen throughout the day, everyone is coming to terms with the news of the positive test results for the president and first lady.

Locally, folks are also speaking out.

Earlier we heard from political leaders, now we hear from a political analyst.

Javier Ameiva, president of Hispanic International, says the first reactions we saw were the hit to the global financial markets.

He reiterates the situation we find ourselves in is very wary.

“The scenarios could range from Mr. Trump simply recovering from the virus and nothing happens and then we would have a terrible reaction from the people who do not take care of themselves and those who don’t want to obey," said Ameiva. “Because they don’t believe in the safety measures, so they are going to think he’s been right all along as he’s minimized the severity of the virus. Or on the other hand, if a serious health issue presents itself for the president and forces him to abandon his campaign and presidential responsibilities, which would present a chaotic situation for the Republican Party as they are expecting to win and it endangers everything they’ve worked for. This could go a million different ways.”

He says the biggest lesson from the situation, no matter what side of the political aisle you stand on, is it can happen to anyone.

Ameiva is reminding the community to keep yourself and everyone around you safe as you follow COVID-19 safety guidelines.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Local group reminds everyone to put on a happy face

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Ashley Soriano
October 2nd is World Smile Day, and what better way to celebrate than painting a rock with a smile? That’s what one local group did when they painted 100 rocks with smiles.

News

LPD warns of fraud transfer of vehicles

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Barbara Campos
Did you know that transferring your vehicles payments over to someone without contacting the financier or lienholder first is illegal? The Laredo Auto Theft Task Force is letting citizens in Laredo know that this action is called “fraudulent transfer of a motor vehicle.”

News

Funds available to help residents with light bills

Updated: 3 hours ago
Webb County officials say there’s a lot of money available to help you if you are in a financial bind, especially when it comes to paying for your light bill.

Local

Laredo College presents COVID Drive-in musical

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
2020 has been a year like no other and many people are hoping to take a look at the lighter side of things in the form of theater arts.

Latest News

State

Governor Abbott orders counties to close all but one ballot drop-off sites

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Starting today, mail-in ballots delivered in person must be dropped off to a single location. That location will be determined by each county’s voting clerk. Abbott says the order is to ensure security of ballots.

Local

Martin High School to hold Senior Cruise

Updated: 13 hours ago
Seniors over at Martin High School, will still be able to take part in a years old tradition with some slight modifications.

Local

Laredo Fire department announces entrance exam dates

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Those interested in joining the Laredo Fire Department will be able to register for the exam next week.

Local

Teen cyclist injured in accident near north Laredo park

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local authorities are investigating an auto-cycling accident that happened at a north Laredo park Thursday night.

Local

City announces event permit application

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
In order to host events larger than ten people, you must get approval from the city first.

Weather

Warm October days

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s the first weekend of October but we are still seeing summer-like conditions for some!