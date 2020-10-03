Advertisement

STAR medical staff set to phase out of Laredo

Medical support staff sent by the state will soon be phasing out of Laredo’s hospitals, but that decision is not sitting well with local health officials who say the extra assistance is still needed.
According to Laredo’s health authority and health director the medical support staff sent by the state will soon be leaving Laredo.

Back in June, when local hospitals' ICU’s were nearing capacity, the City of Laredo submitted a State of Texas Assistance Request.

Soon after, according to the Laredo Health Authority Doctor Victor Trevino, the state sent close to 263 medical support staff members to assist at medical facilities in our area.

But that will soon change, as of Friday Trevino says the state has began phasing them out.

Trevino and the Laredo Health Director Richard Chamberlain both agree despite the hospitalization rate going down, the assistance is still needed.

“We absolutely continuously need help as we are in underserved community here medically. So, all help is always appreciated and we need to keep this on standby as we potentially could be treading on a second wave.”

“The reason we are medically underserved is because we have a physician shortage,” said Doctor Trevino. “So one thing leads to another and even though we go down in the numbers, we are still medically underserved."

Chamberlain and Trevino say now more than ever it’s important for people practice health protocols to avoid a strain on our local hospital capacity.

Trevino says they will push to request the extra staff to stay or to at least phase out slower than planned.

Chamberlain says as of Friday, the hospitalization rate is at 19.52 percent, the lowest it’s been.

However, he reports an increase in the seven day COVID-19 positivity rate which as of Friday is 15.82 percent.

