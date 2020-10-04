Border Patrol agents arrest man convicted of murder

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A convicted murderer is in custody after attempting to cross the border illegally.

According to Border Patrol, last Thursday agents apprehended several individuals who were at a home on Casa Del Sol Boulevard.

One of those people was identified at 53-year-old Rodrigo Mercado-Rodriguez.

Records revealed that the Mexican National was arrested for murder in Prospect Heights, Illinois in 1999.

He was convicted and sentenced to 25-years' in prison.

His record also shows a conviction for domestic battery and a prior deportation.

Border Patrol criminally charged him for immigration violations and he remains in custody and is pending federal prosecution.

