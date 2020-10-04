Advertisement

Laredo Police investigating fatal shooting in west Laredo

Authorities say a man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body
Locator photo of the 3900 block of San Augustin
Locator photo of the 3900 block of San Augustin(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating what they are calling the ninth homicide of the year.

The incident happened on Sunday morning at around 1 a.m. when police were called out to a shooting at the 3900 block of San Augustin.

Authorities say a man in his 30s was found with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to the Laredo Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.

Police were able to arrest 46-year-old Robert Thomas Deleon in the case and charge him with murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.

