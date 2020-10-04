Local family still hopeful for a happy Halloween

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the month of October officially underway, many ghouls and goblins are already thinking about how they will celebrate Halloween; however, the coronavirus is still a fear that’s on everyone’s mind.

The one holiday where many families go door to door to get their hands on some free candy could see some big changes this time around, but that won’t stop some people from celebrating their Hollow’s Eve.

To some people, Halloween is just for the kids, but for Aaron Morales and his family, it’s an all-out monster mash!

Morales says, “Halloween for us starts pretty early, the festivities range from pretty much anything the kids would like to do.”

Lila Morales says, “We’ll do anything that the city offers, recs, I know the heritage foundation used to have like these movies outdoor, like classic horror movies, we would do that but now with COVID there’s pretty much nothing.”

Recently the CDC issued its guidance on Halloween discouraging traditional activities such as trick or treating, parties, or haunted houses.

The idea of canceling one of their favorite holidays of the year is something the Morales Family doesn’t agree with.

Lila, “It really wouldn’t be fair for the kids, they’ve been what at home since like what March so what’s the next holiday for them? Thanksgiving? That’s not really something they can celebrate, that’s not for them. It’s not fair for the kids And as parents we are responsible, or at least we should be, we’re going to be careful.”

Aaron Jr. says, “I think it’s strange because they haven’t canceled it any other years and I get how this year is special because of what’s going on but I do find it odd how places like Walmart can be open and they are practicing certain procedures but you can’t have one day where people go out.”

Other cities such as Los Angeles have officially canceled trick-or-treating to reduce the spread of the virus.

When asked if the city of Laredo would follow suit, our local health Authority Dr. Victor Treviño says it’s too early to tell but our current state is unsafe at the moment.

Dr. Treviño says, “According to the positivity rate at this point in time, it is around 15 percent so at this point it would be not advisable but we’ll see what happens by the time Halloween comes along.”

The community will have to wait a little longer before city health official make the final call on trick-or-treating.

Dr. Treviño says, “As we move along, we will look at the positivity rates, if we get maybe by the middle of the month we can make a determination but if the positivity rate is still high around the middle of the month more than likely it would be advised to cancel it.”.

Despite 2020 being a year full of scares, the Morales Family says it’s still hoping to have fun.

Aaron: “I’m definitely excited of course it’s a little bit darker this year because of what’s going on. You turn on the news and there’s death rates going up and people getting sick, everywhere you turn it’s like a nightmare so it’s like we’re living in a horror film. Us horror fans got what we wanted this year.”

Although the city has not stated what it plans to do about Halloween, many local families say they will be opting out of trick or treating for their kids but they will still find ways to celebrate.

As of now the city health director has said he recommends not to trick or treat but the topic will be discussed further during the next city council meeting.

