Man in serious condition after falling through roof

38-year-old man was taken to LMC in serious condition
Locator photo of 200 block of Corpus Christi
Locator photo of 200 block of Corpus Christi
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are investigating an incident where a man fell from a 30-foot building over the weekend.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews were called out to the 200 block of Corpus Christi Saturday morning at around 9 a.m.

Fire officials say a 38-year-old man was painting when the roof gave out causing the man to fall.

Crews broke into to recover the patient who had fallen on the concrete.

The man was transported to LMC in serious condition.

