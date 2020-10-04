Man injured in motorcycle accident downtown
Paramedics arrived at the 900 block of Iturbide Street and found a 24-year-old man with multiple injuries.
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is injured in downtown Laredo over the weekend while riding his motorcycle.
The incident happened at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning at the 900 block of Iturbide Street.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, paramedics arrived and found a 24-year-old man with multiple injuries.
He was taken to LMC in serious condition.
