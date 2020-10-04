Advertisement

Police investigating death of a woman in Mines Road area

Authorities arrived at the 11000 block of Capistran Loop and found a woman unresponsive
Laredo Police
Laredo Police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman that happened Sunday morning.

The incident happened on Sunday, October 4th at around 8:45 a.m. when authorities received a call regarding an unresponsive woman at a home at the 11000 block of Capistran Loop.

Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons is conducting a death investigation as per procedure in these types of cases.

The Webb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy as standard protocol.

The case remains ongoing.

