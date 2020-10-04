Police investigating death of a woman in Mines Road area
Authorities arrived at the 11000 block of Capistran Loop and found a woman unresponsive
Published: Oct. 4, 2020 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating the death of a 37-year-old woman that happened Sunday morning.
The incident happened on Sunday, October 4th at around 8:45 a.m. when authorities received a call regarding an unresponsive woman at a home at the 11000 block of Capistran Loop.
Laredo Police Department’s Crimes Against Persons is conducting a death investigation as per procedure in these types of cases.
The Webb County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy as standard protocol.
The case remains ongoing.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.