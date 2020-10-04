Police investigating teen stabbing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating a stabbing that took happened over the weekend.

According to authorities, the 16-year-old went into an area fire station with two stab wounds to his upper body.

He was taken to the Laredo Medical Center in critical condition.

No word at this time where the stabbing occurred or who may have been behind it.

