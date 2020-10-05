Agents find over two dozen individuals inside belly dump trailer

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents in Freer foiled a dangerous human smuggling attempt last week.

The agency says the incident happened on Tuesday when a trailer approached the checkpoint and a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

During the inspection, agents found 29 people allegedly undocumented hidden inside the trailer.

Agents say they were found in the belly dump of the unit.

The individuals and the driver, a U.S. Citizen, were placed under arrest and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

Meanwhile, Border Patrol seized the tractor and the trailer.

