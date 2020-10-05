City to reopen some departments

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city is deciding to slowly re-open the doors to some of it’s department offices.

First up will be the Building and Development Services and Planning Department. Monday is the first day they are open for business and the rules will be as follow:

- Only 5 people will be allowed in the lobby area.

- No one under the age of eighteen will be let in.

- Everyone inside the office must practice social distance.

- A temperature check, hand washing, and a face mask will be required before entering the building.

Currently they are only answering basic questions and accepting payments.

If you have any other questions you can call 794-1625.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.