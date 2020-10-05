Advertisement

City will go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

City officials will recognize the local organization Pink to Do for all its efforts
File photo: Breast Cancer Awareness Walk
File photo: Breast Cancer Awareness Walk(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:14 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Now that October is officially underway, the City of Laredo is looking to bring awareness to a serious illness found in one in eight women.

National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual health campaign that is designed to increase awareness, and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention diagnosis, treatment and cure.

The city will hold a proclamation later today at 1:30 p.m. at city council chambers.

City officials will recognize the local organization Pink to Do for all its efforts it does in shedding light on the illness.

The initiative intends to educate the public about the importance of early screening as well as tests.

The event will be livestreamed on the city’s Facebook page.

