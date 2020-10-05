Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar addresses next stimulus package

Congressman Henry Cuellar said on Monday that the house has been ready since this past May in delivering another COVID stimulus package, but both the senate and the White House had shown resistance until now.
Congressman Henry Cuellar
Congressman Henry Cuellar(KGNS)
Published: Oct. 5, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s congressman weighed in on Trump’s diagnosis of COVID, saying since the announcement was made White House officials have become a bit more open to working on a relief bill.

“I hope this will be a catalyst so we can get another relief package, so we can send money, unemployment money, stimulus checks for people, monies to the city, the county, the schools, small businesses, and hopefully this will motivate the White House to get an agreement on this relief bill.”

Along with working on an additional relief bill, Cuellar says he and city officials are speaking with Mexican officials to determine if Laredo’s ports of entry can reopen safely at the end of the month.

