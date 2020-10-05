First Aeromar flight takes off from Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After various delays due to the coronavirus, a Mexican airline is ready to take off in Laredo!

The first inaugural flight of Laredo’s newest airline held Aeromar’s first arrival and departure flight to and from the Gateway City.

Before flying, passengers had to complete a COVID-19 questionnaire that will ask about possible symptoms or when they last traveled.

Aeromar is an airline said to have the longest non-stop flight history in Mexico.

Airport officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included social distancing and facemasks to mark the occasion.

