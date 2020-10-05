Ken Paxton facing bribery and abuse of power allegations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several top deputies of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are accusing him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office.

In a letter, seven senior lawyers wrote that they reported Paxton to law enforcement for potentially breaking the law, quote in his official capacity as the current attorney general of Texas.

The letter was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, KVUE-TV and was obtained by the Associated Press.

Paxton’s office says, “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede and ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office.”

