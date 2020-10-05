Advertisement

Ken Paxton facing bribery and abuse of power allegations

Several top deputies of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are accusing him of crimes
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several top deputies of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are accusing him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office.

In a letter, seven senior lawyers wrote that they reported Paxton to law enforcement for potentially breaking the law, quote in his official capacity as the current attorney general of Texas.

The letter was first reported by the Austin American-Statesman, KVUE-TV and was obtained by the Associated Press.

Paxton’s office says, “The complaint filed against Attorney General Paxton was done to impede and ongoing investigation into criminal wrongdoing by public officials including employees of this office.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

