Laredoans gather for Ridin with Biden event

Supporters for the Democratic candidate gathered downtown near the outlets and then drove around town in a caravan
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hundreds of people gathered over the weekend for the Ridin with Biden event over the weekend.

Video shows vehicles driving around town showing their support for Democratic candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Supporters first gathered downtown near the river right next to the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo.

They then made their way around town in a caravan.

This comes a month after organizers held a Trump Train.

