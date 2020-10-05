Laredoans gather for Ridin with Biden event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hundreds of people gathered over the weekend for the Ridin with Biden event over the weekend.

Video shows vehicles driving around town showing their support for Democratic candidates former Vice President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Supporters first gathered downtown near the river right next to the Outlet Shoppes of Laredo.

They then made their way around town in a caravan.

This comes a month after organizers held a Trump Train.

