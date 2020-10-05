Advertisement

Last chance to register to vote

The Webb County Elections Office will be extending its operations from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening.
Webb County Elections Office getting ready for run-off elections
Webb County Elections Office getting ready for run-off elections(Ruben Carranza)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:48 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Monday is the last day to register to vote to be able to take part in the November elections.

As a result, the Webb County Elections Office will be extending its operations from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening.

This is for anyone wanting to register or to make changes to their voting record.

They elections office is located at 1110 Washington Street suite 103.

A box will also be available outside the office for drop off applications.

Early voting runs from October third to October 30th and of course Election Day is on November third.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

