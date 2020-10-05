Last chance to register to vote

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Monday is the last day to register to vote to be able to take part in the November elections.

As a result, the Webb County Elections Office will be extending its operations from 8 in the morning until 8 in the evening.

This is for anyone wanting to register or to make changes to their voting record.

They elections office is located at 1110 Washington Street suite 103.

A box will also be available outside the office for drop off applications.

Early voting runs from October third to October 30th and of course Election Day is on November third.

