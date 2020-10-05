Police investigating vehicle accident involving Border Patrol

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department and CBP are investigating a weekend accident that involved a Border Patrol agent.

The incident happened on Saturday, at around 6:50 a.m. when an agent was transporting six detainees to the north station for processing.

While on his way to the station, the agent allegedly got involved in a single-vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 13.

Several of the detainees were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment; meanwhile, the agent was treated and later released.

Authorities and CBP’s of Professional Responsibility have launched in an investigation into the accident.

