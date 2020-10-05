Advertisement

Police investigating vehicle accident involving Border Patrol

According to a statement from CBP, an agent was transporting six detainees to the north station when he was involved in a car accident
File photo: Border Patrol
File photo: Border Patrol (KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department and CBP are investigating a weekend accident that involved a Border Patrol agent.

The incident happened on Saturday, at around 6:50 a.m. when an agent was transporting six detainees to the north station for processing.

While on his way to the station, the agent allegedly got involved in a single-vehicle on I-35 near mile marker 13.

Several of the detainees were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment; meanwhile, the agent was treated and later released.

Authorities and CBP’s of Professional Responsibility have launched in an investigation into the accident.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Webb County to receive federal funding

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The federal funds would provide financial assistance to school districts for services that improve the teaching and learning of at-risk children.

Local

Agents find over two dozen individuals inside belly dump trailer

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
During secondary inspection, agents found 29 people allegedly undocumented hidden inside the trailer.

Local

First Aeromar flight takes off from Laredo

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
After various delays due to the coronavirus, a Mexican airline is ready to take off in Laredo!

Local

TAMIU to go blue in support of World Teacher’s Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The “Show of Blue” will include trees wrapped in a light blue ribbon, as well as buildings and landscaping illuminated in light blue lighting.

Latest News

Local

United High School named best school in U.S.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
United High School was recognized for demonstrating outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams, and graduated high proportions.

Local

Local family still hopeful for a happy Halloween

Updated: 4 hours ago
6a newscast recording

Local

Laredoans gather for Ridin with Biden event

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Supporters for the Democratic candidate gathered downtown near the outlets and then drove around town in a caravan.

Local

City will go pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
National Breast Cancer Awareness Month is an annual campaign that seeks to increase awareness, and to raise funds for research into its cause, prevention diagnosis, treatment and cure.

Local

Ken Paxton facing bribery and abuse of power allegations

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Several top deputies of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are accusing him of crimes including bribery and abuse of office.

Local

Last chance to register to vote

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
If you are looking to cast your ballot during the upcoming elections, today is the last day to register to vote!