President Trump heads to the White House

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Trump is now at the White House.

Exactly like the president’s Tweet said, at about 5 o’clock Tuesday afternoon Marine One could be seen landing at the Walter Reed Medical Center.

Marine One, with the president on board, then took off and made it to the White House.

The latest reports we heard from the president’s medical staff came from Doctor Sean Conley, his physician.

Doctor Conley says they remain cautiously optimistic and on alert as the treatments the president received are so new.

They will keep an eye on how the experimental treatments affect the president’s health.

