TAMIU to go blue in support of World Teacher’s Day

The “Show of Blue” will include trees wrapped in a light blue ribbon, as well as buildings and landscaping illuminated in light blue lighting
File photo: Texas A&M International University
File photo: Texas A&M International University
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local entities in the lone star state will be showing their support for teachers by turning blue.

In recognition of World Teacher’s Day, the Texas A&M International University Campus will turn blue.

Also major cities will have their businesses, organizations, municipalities and community members  show of light  blue, the official color of education.

The “Show of Blue” will include trees wrapped in a light blue ribbon, as well as buildings and landscaping illuminated in light blue lighting.

The lighting displays will begin at five in the afternoon.

