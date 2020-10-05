TAMIU to go blue in support of World Teacher’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local entities in the lone star state will be showing their support for teachers by turning blue.

In recognition of World Teacher’s Day, the Texas A&M International University Campus will turn blue.

Also major cities will have their businesses, organizations, municipalities and community members show of light blue, the official color of education.

The “Show of Blue” will include trees wrapped in a light blue ribbon, as well as buildings and landscaping illuminated in light blue lighting.

The lighting displays will begin at five in the afternoon.

