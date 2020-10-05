United High School named best school in U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school is named the best high school in the United States.

United High School was recently awarded the title by U.S. News & World Report.

More than 24,000 public high schools across the United States were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

The methodology used to rank the schools includes data for college readiness, graduation rate, and more.

United High School was recognized for demonstrating outstanding outcomes above expectations in math and reading state assessments, passed a diverse array of college-level exams, and graduated high proportions.

Congratulations to the administrators, staff, and students of United High School on this outstanding achievement!

