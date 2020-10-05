Advertisement

Warm October nights

Nothing but 90 degree temperatures
Nothing but 90s for the whole week!
Nothing but 90s for the whole week!(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We might be in the middle of the fall season, but it still feels like summer!

On Monday we are going to start out in the low 60s which is a nice time to do some outdoor activities.

Then as we head into the afternoon we’ll see a high of 90 degrees at around 4 p.m.

Not much is going to change from here until Friday.

Temperatures will actually start to decrease as we head into the weekend.

We are looking at a high of 95 degrees on Saturday and Sunday with clear and sunny skies.

In past years, we’ve seen some warm October days and then we usually have a few days where temperatures drop into the 60s and 50s.

Hopefully we can see that cold front sooner than later.

