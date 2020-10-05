Webb County offering free COVID-19 testing

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Residents who are looking to get tested for the novel coronavirus can get one free from the county.

Starting on Monday, October 5th through the 9th, Webb County will be offering free testing at the LIFE Fair and Expo Pavilion.

Anyone interested in getting a free test can stop by from nine a.m. until 4 p.m. or until supplies last.

No appointment is needed; however, an ID is required in order to get a test.

