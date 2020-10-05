Webb County to receive federal funding

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Millions of dollars in federal funds are in the works for all Webb County school districts

Congressman Henry Cuellar announced that 35 million dollars was heading to United, Laredo, and Webb Consolidated ISD.

The federal funds would provide financial assistance to school districts for services that improve the teaching and learning of children at risk of not meeting challenging state academic standards.

UISD and LISD are expected to receive over 18 million; meanwhile, Webb CISD will receive over $200,000.

