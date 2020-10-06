Agents apprehend 17 individuals after chase on Highway 359

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt near Bruni, Texas that was being carried out with a stolen vehicle.

The incident happened on October 3rd when agents received a tip regarding a stolen pick up truck passing through a local ranch.

Agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver refused and sent Border Patrol on a chase.

With the assistance of Hebbronville agents, they were able to stop the vehicle on Highway 359 east of Bruni.

One of the individuals attempted to flee but agents were able to detain him as well as 17 individuals who were determined to be illegally present in the U.S.

All were placed under arrest and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

