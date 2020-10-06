Advertisement

Agents find undocumented immigrants packed in boxes

A total of 13 undocumented immigrants were taken into custody
Agents find undocumented immigrants being smuggled in boxes
Agents find undocumented immigrants being smuggled in boxes(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled a callous human smuggling attempt where over a dozen individuals were found in cardboard boxes inside a vehicle.

The discovery was made on October third when agents at the I-35 checkpoint referred a commercial van to secondary inspection.

Agents searched the van’s and found several cardboard boxes in the back-cargo area.

Upon opening the boxes, agents found 13 undocumented immigrants inside while the van was recorded as being 95 degrees.

The individuals were determined to be from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Ecuador and living in the U.S. illegally.

The driver and passenger were taken into custody along with the undocumented individuals.

