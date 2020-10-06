Agents foil dangerous human smuggling attempt at checkpoint

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents in Hebbronville foiled a dangerous human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday afternoon when a truck approached the checkpoint and a service canine alerted to the rear of the pick-up.

During secondary inspection, agents found a compartment in the cargo area which led to the discovery of two individuals.

Agents say the temperature was 124 degrees Fahrenheit.

Two men were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and taken into custody.

