Agents recover stolen vehicles and fugitive during smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents recovered two stolen vehicles and apprehended a wanted fugitive during an alleged human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday evening when agents encountered a pick-up truck hauling an RV at the I-35 checkpoint.

During questioning a service canine alerted to the trailer.

Agents searched the RV and found 13 undocumented immigrants concealed inside.

During processing one of the passengers had an outstanding warrant out of Jourdanton for interference with a public case.

Agents also say the RV was reported stolen out of San Antonio.

All of the individuals were taken into custody and the fugitive was transported to the Webb County Sheriff’s Office.

