Authorities investigating shooting in south Laredo
Paramedics arrived at the scene and found a 17-year-old with a gunshot wound to the abdomen
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 1:52 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at the 2000 block of Highway 83.
The incident happened a little bit after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews arrived and found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
He was taken to LMC in critical condition and the case remains under investigation by Laredo Police.
