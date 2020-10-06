Authorities investigating shooting in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are investigating a shooting that happened at the 2000 block of Highway 83.

The incident happened a little bit after 12 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, crews arrived and found a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was taken to LMC in critical condition and the case remains under investigation by Laredo Police.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.