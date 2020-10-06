Border Patrol finds individuals hiding behind false wall

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of human smugglers attempted to use a false wall during a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on October 2nd when a vehicle approached the checkpoint and a service canine alerted to the cargo area of the van.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 18 undocumented immigrants behind a false wall within the car area.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and were illegally present in the U.S.

The driver and passenger, both U.S. Citizens were taken into custody as well as the undocumented immigrants.

