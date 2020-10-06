Advertisement

Border Patrol finds individuals hiding behind false wall

Agents searched the cargo area of the van and discovered 18 individuals hiding behind a false wall
Agents find individuals hiding behind false wall
Agents find individuals hiding behind false wall(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of human smugglers attempted to use a false wall during a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.

The incident happened on October 2nd when a vehicle approached the checkpoint and a service canine alerted to the cargo area of the van.

When agents searched the vehicle, they found 18 undocumented immigrants behind a false wall within the car area.

All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and were illegally present in the U.S.

The driver and passenger, both U.S. Citizens were taken into custody as well as the undocumented immigrants.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Outage reported in Mines Road area

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Justin Reyes
An outage has knocked out power for thousands of residents in the Mines Road area.

Local

Agents foil dangerous human smuggling attempt at checkpoint

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol foiled a dangerous human smuggling attempt where individuals were being held in a heated compartment that was recorded at 124 degrees.

Local

Agents apprehend 17 individuals after chase on Highway 359

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Justin Reyes
According to Border Patrol agents, the driver was allegedly transporting undocumented immigrants in a stolen truck

Local

Agents recover stolen vehicles and fugitive during smuggling attempt

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Border Patrol agents searched a stolen RV and discovered over a dozen individuals inside.

Latest News

Local

Laredo Police reporting a surge in scam calls

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The Laredo Police Department and the City of Laredo are looking to bring awareness to several scams being reported in our area.

Local

Main Event offering free entertainment to teachers

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
Local educators have had to overcome several obstacles this year and a family amusement center is looking to give them opportunity to unwind with some free family fun!

Local

L&F Distributors cancels Christmas Parade

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
The holidays may still be a couple of months away, but a local organization has already announced the cancelation of one of its annual events.

Weather

Nothing but 90s all week!

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s time to bust out the Gameboys, pagers, and giga-pets because we are going to be stuck in the 90s for quite some time.

News

County offers assistance for colonia residents

Updated: 8 hours ago
Those wanting to apply for assistance need to show proof that they reside in a colonia, fall below the 50% median family income, and have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

News

Local doctors searching for volunteers for COVID vaccine trial

Updated: 9 hours ago
With 200,000 people in the area, just 20 more people are needed to participate.