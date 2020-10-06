Border Patrol finds individuals hiding behind false wall
Agents searched the cargo area of the van and discovered 18 individuals hiding behind a false wall
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 7:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A couple of human smugglers attempted to use a false wall during a human smuggling attempt at the I-35 checkpoint.
The incident happened on October 2nd when a vehicle approached the checkpoint and a service canine alerted to the cargo area of the van.
When agents searched the vehicle, they found 18 undocumented immigrants behind a false wall within the car area.
All of the individuals were determined to be from Mexico and Honduras and were illegally present in the U.S.
The driver and passenger, both U.S. Citizens were taken into custody as well as the undocumented immigrants.
