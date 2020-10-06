City leaders head to Mexico City to discuss opening border

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Talks with Mexican officials and city officials took place in Mexico City on Monday.

Mayor Pete Saenz, Congressman Cuellar, and other city leaders took advantage of Aeromar’s first flight to Mexico City and planned a meeting with Mexican leaders to discuss opening the ports.

The U.S. borders with Mexico and Canada have been closed for months now, severely crippling Laredo’s economy.

The latest date announced by Homeland Security to open the border is October 21st, a date Laredo’s leaders are hoping to solidify with this trip.

“We’ve been hearing some positive things, nothing definitive from the U.S. side, but a lot of encouragement,” said Mayor Saenz. “But we feel that by the 21st, there’s a strong likelihood that on the U.S. side it will open, on the Mexican side it may not, but again, we all respect the positions, the decisions as nations.”

Mayor Saenz went on to say that it would be ideal for both sides of the border to open, but even if only the U.S. side opened, Laredo would welcome all Mexican tourists and shoppers to come visit Laredo.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.