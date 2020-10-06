Advertisement

City offering COVID-19 Quarantine Motel Voucher Program

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City of Laredo is looking to help residents when it comes to their quarantine expenses.

A new program is looking to offer rental assistance as well as motel vouchers for those who are in quarantine.

The Community Development Department is now taking applications for the “COVID-19 Quarantine Motel Voucher Program”.

Those interested in applying can fill out the application found here.

In order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, no in-person applications will be accepted; instead, all applications must be completed and emailed to ccadmin@ci.laredo.tx.us.

The city will contact the applicant after an application is received to provide more information.

Applications must be accompanied by a health provider referral and other documents stated in the application such as a TX issued ID and Social Security number.

For more information, you can call (956) 523-0225.

