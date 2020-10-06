County offers assistance for colonia residents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The financial burden of the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on many families, including those who live outside the city limits.

Webb County officials say help continues to be available for people who live in those areas, especially the colonias.

Webb County says it is still accepting applications from colonia residents looking for assistance.

The county is offering a care package that consists of food and other items valued at $400 with an additional $100 H-E-B gift card.

County Judge Tano Tijerina says as of now this assistance is only for residents for unincorporated areas such as colonias.

Those wanting to apply need to show proof that they reside in a colonia, fall below the 50% median family income, and have been financially impacted by the pandemic.

Meaning you must prove you lost your job, temporary suspended, work-hours have bee reduced hour or you have a new job that pays less than your previous one all due to the pandemic.

Steve Landin, the emergency management coordinator says besides food assistance the county offers other help, too.

“Additional utilities grants are available and they also have restrictions they have to show that you have been impacted by COVID-19 in one way or another like any other grant.”

For more information on the assistance provided by the county you can call (956)-523-4760.

If you do not live in the colonias, the City of Laredo offers assistance as well for more information you can call 721-2000.

Webb County applications can be picked up at the Larga Vista, Mirando, Bruni, Penitas, and Santa Teresita community centers.

