Former Webb County employee fights for job back

Ricardo Manuel Romo says he was let go from his position after announcing he was running for county constable and claims this was a violation of his rights.
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A man who worked for Webb County wants his day in court after being fired from his position.

Two and half years ago, Ricardo Manuel Romo served as the chief investigator for the Webb County Attorney’s Office under Marco Montemayor.

Romo says he was let go from his position after announcing he was running for county constable.

He’s now fighting to get his job back after claiming this was a violation of his rights.

His attorney, Marcel Notzen took his case to district court and later appealed to the 4th court which agreed that he could get his job back.

They ruled he has a right to continue with a trial and fight to get his job.

“Well, they are still asking if I want to take this or if I want to take that, no, that’s why I’m telling you, that’s why I’m telling them,” said Romo. “Stop offering, that’s why I want to go to trial, that’s why I want a trial, I want my day in court so that the people from Webb County can see the truth.”

Since being let go from the county, Romo says he has not been able to find work even after applying with the police force at Laredo and United ISD, as well as with TAMIU.

Meanwhile, the county says they cannot comment on ongoing litigation.

The position Romo was vying for was county constable.

