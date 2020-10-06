Health authority offers school reopening recommendation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - According to Laredo ISD, the three new cases reported on Monday are not all students.

The World Health Organization and the CDC have a recommended COVID positivity rate for in-person education. Anything above that, they suggest virtual learning.

Well, the city of Laredo’s positivity rate is much higher.

As of Monday’s media briefing at noon, Laredo’s positivity rate was 16%, a rate that Doctor Victor Trevino does not believe is conducive to bringing students back.

“We continue to inform parents that virtual education is the safest option since the World Health Organization and the CDC have stated a 5% positivity is the level recommended for in-person education.”

Just a few hours later, the positivity rate was down to 11.63%. That means it is now two times, not three, that of the recommended rate for in-person learning.

This drastic decrease is a result of a new statewide formula, which went into effect Monday.

Even still, new positive cases within the school districts continue to be reported.

Three are within Laredo ISD; one is a student and two are staff members.

“The schools have initiated their infection control measures and are working with the Health Department on appropriate measures and contact tracing.”

Dr. Trevino attributes new school-related cases to bringing kids back on campus.

“We meet with the school districts to continue to monitor the infection of the environment associated with the phasing of more children.”

Dr. Trevino says all new cases will be communicated to the public, although not every student self-reports if they are positive.

The spokesperson for Laredo ISD says the student who tested positive has not been in class for nine days, and the staff members have quarantined.

LISD also says all facilities were thoroughly cleaned following the positive results.

