Laredo Police reporting a surge in scam calls

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department and the City of Laredo are looking to bring awareness to several scams being reported in our area.

Authorities say they have received several calls regarding fraudulent collection calls made by international crime groups.

Police say if you feel like a caller might be trying to scam you, stop and make sure it is legitimate.

Officials say the IRS will never demand money over the phone via gift cards or use threatening language to get you to pay.

Authorities say never wire transfer money or give out bank account info, or credit card numbers over the phone unless you can verify he or she works for an official organization.

It’s also important to check your bank account frequently to make sure there aren’t any unauthorized transactions.

If you believe you have been scammed call police at 795-2800.

