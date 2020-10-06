Advertisement

Local doctors searching for volunteers for COVID vaccine trial

With 200,000 people in the area, just 20 more people are needed to participate.
Oct. 5, 2020
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The race to cure COVID-19 continues here at home.

Several local doctors and nurses are asking the community to take part in the MRNA Moderna vaccine trial.

Passed the doors at Laguna Clinical Research Associates suite 104 is where you can ask to be part of the trial.

There you’re asked to fill out a consent paper and once you are done they take you to the back to ask more questions.

Once that’s complete they will check your vitals, do an examine, and then you’re good to go.

The doctor says the process is very simple and safe from what they have seen.

“The side effect profile is very minimal.”

Doctor Milton Haber wants to find a solution, especially in a community with a population that is primarily a minority.

“Latino hispanic population has the highest risk of morbid mortality, it really is important to get that population to learn more"

He says they need more people to participate and is encouraging locals to sign up so they can complete this trial.

With 200,000 people in the area, just 20 more people are needed to participate.

He hopes that this pandemic can all be over soon.

“Here early next year we’ll hear some promising reports, hopefully with regard to this vaccine trial and maybe turn the tie into changing this horrible disease into something we can control."

Participants will go through a 25 month process.

It includes 7 visits to the study site, 2 of which will be injection visits.

Regular phone calls will be made to check up on the participants.

If a participant cannot make it to the study sites, doctors will perform at home visits.

Participants have the right to withdraw from the study at anytime.

They will have one final visit to the study site about two years from the date of their second injection.

