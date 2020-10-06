Advertisement

Main Event offering free entertainment to teachers

Educators will have free access to arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and so much more
File photo: Main Event(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local educators have had to overcome several obstacles this year and a family amusement center is looking to give them opportunity to unwind with some free family fun!

In honor of World Teachers Day, Main Event will be giving teachers a well-deserved break by providing them with a free all activities pass.

Educators can stop by with up to five guests Monday through Friday from now until October 16th to take advantage of the offer.

This will give them access to arcade games, bowling, laser tag, and so much more.

All they have to do is show their school ID upon entry.

