National Fire Prevention Week: Only you can prevent house fires

The Laredo Fire Department is advising residents to check your smoke detectors in your home
Ricardo Oliva Jr.
Ricardo Oliva Jr.(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 11:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our local fire department is looking to bring awareness to fire safety as part of National Fire Prevention Week.

As part of the campaign which runs from October 4th to the 10th, the Laredo Fire Department is advising residents to check your smoke detectors in your home.

Fire officials recommend you change the batteries every six months, make sure they work, and know where all the exits in your house or building are.

Ricardo Oliva Jr., a spokesperson, and firefighter says 85 percent of fires that they are called out to come from homes.

Oliva says it’s important to have a smoke detector in every room of the home and outside the room.

He says having these devices can reduce the death rate in these incidents by 50 percent.

Olivia says the best way to remember to check your smoke detectors is when the time changes for Daylight Savings this November.

