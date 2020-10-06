Nothing but 90s all week!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s time to bust out the Gameboys, pagers, and giga-pets because we are going to be stuck in the 90s for quite some time.

Although we are well into the fall season, we aren’t seeing any drastic changes in temperatures.

We’ll start off our Tuesday nice and breezy in the mid-60s and we’ll see a high of about 92 degrees.

Not much is going to change from here on out. On Wednesday and Thursday, we are looking at 91 degrees for both days.

Things are only going to heat up as we head into the weekend. We are expecting a high of 97 on both Saturday and Sunday.

For Columbus Day which takes place next Monday, we are looking to stay in the upper 90s, so really feeling that South Texas heat while other places up north are already seeing fall temperatures.

