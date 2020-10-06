Outage reported in Mines Road area

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A power outage has been reported in the Mines Road area.

According to the AEP website over 3,000 residents are affected.

Crews are aware of the situation and they are currently working to restore power.

Officers are currently in the area directing traffic near Killam Industrial Boulevard and Interamerica intersection with Mines Road.

Authorities are asking drivers to drive with caution.

