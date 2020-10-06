Advertisement

Pavement project to cause road closures on Springfield

By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city project could hinder your morning commute.

The City of Laredo Traffic Department will be paving the streets on Springfield Avenue between E Peach Lane and E Sycamore Lane from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.

The closure will be conducted to the new pavement marking designs along city streets.

The project consists of removing the current string and striping the new road design.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with caution.

