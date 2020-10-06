Pavement project to cause road closures on Springfield

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A city project could hinder your morning commute.

The City of Laredo Traffic Department will be paving the streets on Springfield Avenue between E Peach Lane and E Sycamore Lane from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. today.

The closure will be conducted to the new pavement marking designs along city streets.

The project consists of removing the current string and striping the new road design.

Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with caution.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.