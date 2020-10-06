TAMIU reports 38 cases of COVID-19
TAMIU is reporting their current positivity rate as 1.96%.
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is new information on the number of positive cases at TAMIU.
As of September 30th, they have tested a total of over 1,900 students/faculty or staff, marking the total to 38 positives.
Of those, 30 have recovered.
The university started posting their results since August 6th.
