TAMIU reports 38 cases of COVID-19

TAMIU is reporting their current positivity rate as 1.96%.
TAMIU
TAMIU
Published: Oct. 5, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is new information on the number of positive cases at TAMIU.

As of September 30th, they have tested a total of over 1,900 students/faculty or staff, marking the total to 38 positives.

Of those, 30 have recovered.

TAMIU is reporting their current positivity rate as 1.96%.

The university started posting their results since August 6th.

