Architecture firm selected for Webb County Fairgrounds Project

JHS Architect will be working with Leyendecker Construction and Gilpin Engineering on the fairgrounds project.
Webb County Fairgrounds Project
Webb County Fairgrounds Project(KGNS)
By Brenda Camacho
Published: Oct. 6, 2020 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The multi-million dollar Webb County Fairgrounds Project has a new design team on board.

Commissioners court chose the architecture firm that will take over it.

A project over two years in the making now has another piece of the puzzle: bringing the county one step closer to getting it off the ground.

Tuesday morning, Webb County commissioners court met virtually with the top three architecture firms for the fairgrounds project.

The list of applicants was narrowed down from 20 proposals.

Webb County scored candidates based off experience with projects of similar size and complexity, prior planning construction management, professional qualifications, history of effective schedule, and budget management, as well as references.

The finalists Able City, JHS Architect, and Redline Architecture were able to make presentations.

Each commissioner took time to ask questions and get a better idea of what the firms could bring to the table.

In the end, a vote was made to go with JHS. However, an additional motion was made to have Able City as the second choice and Redline as the third in the event that they are unable to reach an agreement with JHS.

The chosen firm is replacing Hanson Professional Services who had their contract terminated in August.

JHS Architect will be working with Leyendecker Construction and Gilpin Engineering on the fairgrounds project.

