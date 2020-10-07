Binational Health Week going virtual this year

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An annual event that seeks to promote health on both sides of the border is going virtual this year.

The 20th Annual Binational Health Week will kick off by representatives from Laredo and Nuevo Laredo looking to improve the wellbeing of people with limited access to medical treatment.

This year is especially different because the coronavirus has been a big illness that has affected both of our areas.

Health officials will discuss these these issues and others affecting the general population and inform them on where residents can seek assistance.

For more information on these activities, you can contact the Laredo health department at (956) 795-4900.

