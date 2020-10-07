Advertisement

Blue October

Expect more hot and humid conditions
The heat is on!
The heat is on!(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 5:32 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re having a blue October because we’re not see any fall-like temperatures.

On Wednesday we’ll start out in the mid-60s and see another hot and sunny day with a high of 92.

Thursday isn’t going to be much different, we are expecting another sunny day with no cloud coverage in the low 90s.

As we head into the weekend, we are just going to get hotter from there.

On Friday we are looking at temperatures at 93 and then we’ll jump up to 99 on Saturday and could reach 101 by Sunday afternoon.

Looking into next week, we’ll start off again in the 90s but we are expecting temperatures to dip back down to the 80s like we saw a few weeks ago.

These hot and humid temperatures aren’t unusual for Laredo this time of year. Sometimes we could see summer temperatures carry on into November but hopefully we’ll see that cold front come sooner than later.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather

Nothing but 90s all week!

Updated: Oct. 6, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s time to bust out the Gameboys, pagers, and giga-pets because we are going to be stuck in the 90s for quite some time.

Weather

Warm October nights

Updated: Oct. 5, 2020 at 5:37 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
We might be in the middle of the fall season, but it's still going to feel like summer!

Weather

Warm October days

Updated: Oct. 2, 2020 at 5:41 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s the first weekend of October but we are still seeing summer-like conditions for some!

Weather

Feel that fresh fall feeling!

Updated: Sep. 30, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It’s time to bust out the sweaters, cardigans and long-sleeves shirts because it’s going to be a cool morning!

Latest News

Weather

The chill of an early fall

Updated: Sep. 29, 2020 at 5:51 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
With October just a couple of days away, we are looking to start the month with warm conditions during the day but cool at night.

Weather

If a cold wind starts to rise

Updated: Sep. 28, 2020 at 5:28 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
After a very hot and humid weekend, things will start to cool off for a bit!

Weather

Friday is forever!

Updated: Sep. 25, 2020 at 5:34 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Expect one last heatwave hurrah before the start of October.

Weather

Summer shade in the fall

Updated: Sep. 24, 2020 at 5:27 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
It looks like we are going to have to deal with these warm and sunny conditions for a little while longer, at least until the end of September.

Weather

Do you remember the 21st night of September?

Updated: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:14 AM CDT
|
By Justin Reyes
Although we are getting ready for the official start of fall, those summer temperatures will make a comeback.

Weather

Flashback to the 80s on Friday!

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:51 AM CDT
It's time to bring back Bruce Springsteen and Madonna because we are going to see nothing but the 80s from here on out!