LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We’re having a blue October because we’re not see any fall-like temperatures.

On Wednesday we’ll start out in the mid-60s and see another hot and sunny day with a high of 92.

Thursday isn’t going to be much different, we are expecting another sunny day with no cloud coverage in the low 90s.

As we head into the weekend, we are just going to get hotter from there.

On Friday we are looking at temperatures at 93 and then we’ll jump up to 99 on Saturday and could reach 101 by Sunday afternoon.

Looking into next week, we’ll start off again in the 90s but we are expecting temperatures to dip back down to the 80s like we saw a few weeks ago.

These hot and humid temperatures aren’t unusual for Laredo this time of year. Sometimes we could see summer temperatures carry on into November but hopefully we’ll see that cold front come sooner than later.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.