CBP finds over two million dollars of drugs inside shipment of toilets

Officers discovered 13,744 pounds of alleged marijuana hidden in the shipment of toilets
By Justin Reyes
Published: Oct. 7, 2020 at 1:51 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents at the World Trade Bridge found over two million dollars of drugs inside a shipment of toilets over the weekend.

The seizure happened on October 2nd when U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officers referred a Freightliner tractor to secondary inspection.

Officers say the driver was hauling a shipment of toilets from Mexico at the time.

During the inspection, officers found 1,017 packages containing 13,744 pounds of alleged marijuana.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $2,748,404.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

