City Council votes down border wall committee

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -City Council members vote down a measure that would have created a border wall committee.

Had it passed during Monday night’s City Council meeting, the newly created committee would have been tasked with overseeing all communications between city officials and the federal government pertaining to building the wall on city-owned property.

Members expressed frustration on the back-and-forth between the two entities and the need to streamline the communications process, especially because of any legal issues that pertain to the acquisition of property but the measure was voted down by a majority of councilmembers.

Councilwoman Nelly Vielma says that her ‘no vote’ was not because she didn’t agree with the measure but because she needs more information on the duties and composition of the committee.

Vielma says, “There was a lot of moving pieces, there was a lot of changes and a lot of factors that were coming about that I didn’t feel I had the whole list of what this is going to consist of, so I want to see it in writing--I want to see the whole resolution, the language of it, what is it going to entail.”

She adds that she wants to see the composition of the body of people that are going to part of the committee so that they can have a balanced approach to what needs to be representing the city as well as the stakeholders.

Vielma goes on to say that City Council still opposes the building of the wall and as soon as more information is provided, the item will be placed on a future City Council agenda for a vote.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.